S4C and ITV to coproduce drama series for the first time with Santa Maria

Welsh-language pubcaster S4C is collaborating with UK commercial broadcaster ITV for the first time on a new drama series called Santa Maria.

Produced by South Wales-based outfit Triongl (Butterfly Breath), it will premiere on S4C in early 2027 before airing in English on ITV later the same year.

Created by screenwriter Siwan Jones (Con Passionate) and directed by Erin Richards (Gotham), the series follows two families from different sides of the tracks whose lives are slowly entangled by the actions of a saintly but strung-out cleaner called Maria.

The cast includes Siân Reese-Williams (Y Golau/The Light in the Hall), Matthew Gravelle (Steeltown Murders) and Hannah Daniel (Cleddau).

Santa Maria is made with the support of Creative Wales, with equity finance provided by S4Ci’s Commercial Content Fund. Sphere Abacus is handling global distribution.

Gwenllian Gravelle, head of film and drama at S4C, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be collaborating with ITV for the first time, alongside outstanding partners, to showcase Welsh storytelling at its best. Thanks to the brilliant team at Triongl and the support of Creative Wales, we can’t wait for audiences to meet Maria and step into her world.”

Darren Nartey, head of content acquisitions at ITV, said: “We are very proud to be bringing this fascinating, quintessentially Welsh story to our audiences across ITV, and look forward to it gracing our screens in 2027.”