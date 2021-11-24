RX France ‘reshaping’ MipTV for return to Cannes as three-day event in April

RX France, formerly known as Reed Midem, has confirmed details for the next edition of MipTV, with the previously separate MipFormats and MipDoc now rolled into one main event.

MipTV, which took place online in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, has been restructured into a three-day event which is set to take place in-person in Cannes from April 4 to 6 next year.

MipFormats and MipDoc, previously held the weekend before the market, will be rolled into the main MipTV programme in the Palais des Festivals.

MipDrama, the annual showcase of high-end scripted series, will take place on Sunday April 3, while the International Format Awards, in association with C21Media, Frapa, MipFormats and Entertainment Masterclass, will return.

Canneseries, the international TV series festival that is open to the public, will take place between April 1 and 6, while the eSports Bar will run alongside MipTV.

RX France also said there will be a “transformed layout” featuring a new exhibition floorplan, alongside new flexible meeting spaces within the Palais des Festival to help people do business.

The move comes after Mipcom successfully returned as a physical event last month, with Covid-19 safety measures that will be “continuously reviewed, updated and refined ahead of MipTV,” RX France said.

“It is both hugely exciting and very timely to be able to now realise our ambitions for reshaping MipTV. We believe the Mip community needs the MipTV platform this spring more than ever as the global meeting point for their business. My role is to make sure that the Mip experience continues to excite and deliver as we evolve and streamline the format,” said Lucy Smith, RX France’s director of MipTV and Mipcom.

“The overriding feedback from Mipcom was that Cannes is irreplaceable in the hearts and minds of the international television community. The personal side of our business has never been so missed and the opportunity to meet again collectively has never been so valued. Whilst models may change over time, this remains a constant with MipTV poised to welcome more companies back to Cannes as further countries lift restrictions.

“Our progressive plans build on all that is loved about Cannes and its standing as the red-carpet capital of the world, whilst evolving to give greater flexibility, cost efficiencies and a broader canvas of opportunities at a key time in the industry calendar.”