Russian streamer Start calls for copro partners to adapt Crime and Punishment

Russian VoD service Start is developing a high-end drama series adaption of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s classic novel Crime and Punishment and is seeking coproduction partners for the project.

The 8×52’ series will be set in modern-day St Petersburg and will follow both the traditional protagonist, Rodion Raskolnikov, and his lesser-known sister, Dunya.

Vladimir Mirzoyev (Russian Death, Her Name Was Mumu), the creator of the series, will direct. Award-winning Vasily Grigolyunas (Life Ahead, Gerda) is set to direct photography.

Rodion is a young student who is in terrible debt and doesn’t eat for days. Out of desperation, he turns to the devil, who encourages him to commit petty theft in a supermarket.

Daria Bondarenko, exec VP of sales and acquisitions at Start, said: “We love to play with new styles and genre tropes, and we’re excited to give fresh breath to this iconic IP and transfer it to modern times. What would these characters look like now? What influences their choice? And, finally, with the incomprehensible logic of crime, what would force an ordinary St Petersburg student to move to the dark side – his inner demons, or someone more powerful: the Devil?”