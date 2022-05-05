Please wait...
Russian-language channel Current Time launches on Freeview in UK

Russian-language channel Current Time, which broadcasts from Prague in the Czech Republic, has launched on Freeview in the UK.

Produced by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in co-operation with Voice of America, Current Time is a 24/7 channel that was established in 2014 as an alternative to Kremlin-controlled media.

According to the network, Current Time provides news, debates and fact-based, unbiased reporting on local, regional and international issues to Russian-speaking audiences.

Its arrival on Freeview comes after the launch of Ukrainian news channel Ukraina24 on the same platform last month, joining other international news nets including Euronews, NTD and France24. All of the networks are available via Freeview’s Channelbox platform.

Pavel Butorin, director of Current Time, said: “Current Time is happy to welcome its new viewers in the United Kingdom. The partnership with Channelbox is particularly important now as Current Time continues to provide its Russian-speaking audiences worldwide with uncensored news and information about Russia’s war on Ukraine.”

State-backed Russian channels such as RT (fka Russia Today) and Sputnik have had their licences revoked by UK media regulator Ofcom and had their signals shut down across Europe following the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Karolina Kaminska 05-05-2022

