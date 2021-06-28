Russian Extreme adds Rabbit content

Sports and entertainment pay TV channel Russian Extreme has picked up a slate of original Finnish factual and factual entertainment shows from Helsinki-based producer and distributor Rabbit Films.

Titles on the slate include documentary-reality programme Beyond Human Boundaries, which follows an ordinary man as he immerses himself in different cultures across the world, and prankster series The Dudesons.

The Russian channel has also taken adventure series The Ultimate Expedition, which follows celebrities as they climb Mount Tocllaraju in Peru, celebrity travel show Globetrotters and wildlife series Most Endangered Species.

Maxim Zemlyanko, programme director at Russian Extreme TV, said: “The content produced by Rabbit Films is a really new level of extreme. Their programmes combine travel, humour and danger, all the things our viewers love so much.”