Russell T Davies’ suburban thriller Tip Toe picked up for HBO Max across Europe

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has acquired Russell T Davies’ latest UK drama series for HBO Max in 14 European countries.

Tip Toe stars Alan Cumming (The Traitors US) and David Morrissey (Sherwood) and launched recently on UK public broadcaster Channel 4.

From multi-BAFTA-winning writer Davies (It’s a Sin) and produced by Quay Street Productions, the suburban thriller follows two neighbours who have lived next door to each other for 15 years but end up becoming deadly enemies as the world around them becomes more tense and opinions become radicalised.

WBD has acquired Tip Toe for HBO Max in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

The news follows the series’ recent acquisition by Starz for the US and English-speaking Canada. ITV Studios distributes the show internationally.

Davies and Cumming exec produce with Quay Street’s CEO Nicola Shindler and Peter Hoar (The Last of Us), who also directs. Phil Collinson (It’s a Sin) is the producer.