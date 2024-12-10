Rupert Murdoch loses court battle to concentrate family’s power over media empire with son Lachlan

Rupert Murdoch’s attempt to give his eldest son, Lachlan, complete control of his media empire by removing the voting power of his other adult children, James, Elisabeth and Prudence, has been blocked by a court in Nevada.

The media mogul had taken his other three children to court to remove their power and hand it to Lachlan in a battle that has largely played out behind closed doors.

However, according to a sealed court document obtained by The New York Times (NYT), Rupert Murdoch lost the court case, meaning the current trust structure, which gives all four siblings equal voting power over an empire that includes Fox News and News Corp, remains in place.

Rupert Murdoch stepped down from his role as chairman of Fox Corporation and News Corp last year. Lachlan then became the sole chairman of News Corp while retaining his position as executive chair and CEO of Fox Corp, the parent company of Fox Entertainment.

According to the NYT, the Nevada commissioner, Edmund J Gorman Jr, ruled resoundingly against the elder Murdoch, who is aged 93.

Murdoch is not seeking to lessen any of his children’s financial stakes in the company but wants to ensure his empire of powerful conservative media, spanning the US, Australia and UK, including Fox News, retains its right-wing editorial slant.

A lawyer for Murdoch said he and Lachlan were disappointed with the ruling and intended to appeal.

In a joint statement, James, Elisabeth and Prudence said: “We welcome commissioner Gorman’s decision and hope that we can move beyond this litigation to focus on strengthening and rebuilding relationships among all family members.”