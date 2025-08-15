Rupert Majendie elevated to CCO at Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow as CEO Sarah Monteith departs

Rupert Majendie has been promoted to the role of chief creative officer at Steve Coogan’s BBC Studios-owned scripted prodco Baby Cow Productions, as CEO Sarah Monteith steps down.

Upped from his previous position of head of development, Majendie will now work closely with Coogan (I’m Alan Partridge) to lead the outfit’s direction across comedy, drama, film, digital and audio.

Majendie joined Baby Cow in 2019, developing and producing comedy-drama film The Ballad of Wallis Island and sitcom Bill’s Included, for BBC One. Other credits include dramas Brian & Maggie and Chivalry (both Channel 4), Alan Carr’s Changing Ends (ITV) Live at the Moth Club (Dave), the upcoming new series of Alan Partridge and Christmas comedy Stuffed (BBC One).

His promotion comes as Monteith, who has served as CEO for the last five years, leaves the company.

Monteith said: “I came into Baby Cow as a fan and focused on taking the company into a new era. I’m immensely proud of the team we’ve built and our commissioning success over the last five years. So, it’s a good time for me to step back, and I’m so pleased to pass the baton to Rupert, he will be brilliant!”

Majendie said: “Baby Cow has always championed bold, brilliant voices and unexpected storytelling and that spirit feels more vital than ever. I’m excited to build on what we’ve started, alongside Steve and our incredible team, as we shape the next chapter across comedy and drama.”

Coogan said: “Rupert is the perfect person to spearhead the creative direction of Baby Cow. Respected by artists and commissioners alike, he attracts the smart talent, he knows how to marry comedy with drama and vice versa. We’re glad to have him.”