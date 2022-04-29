RuPaul meets new queens as Belgium gets local version of WOW’s Drag Race

Belgium will be the latest country to get its own version of Drag Race as the globetrotting World of Wonder (WOW) format continues its international rollout.

Drag Race Belgique will premiere exclusively on streaming service WOW Presents Plus in the UK, the US and select territories worldwide. It will air in French with subtitles but the Belgian network it will air on has yet to be announced.

It joins local versions in Thailand, Chile, Canada, the Netherlands, the UK, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, France, the Philippines, Italy and Sweden, which was announced at MipTV earlier this month.

The original US series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, has become a worldwide phenomenon, helping to bring the art of drag to the mainstream and running for 14 seasons.

Drag Race Belgique will be produced in conjunction with WOW Productions. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul serve as executive producers on the series. The host, judges, cast and premiere date of the series will be revealed at a later date.

Bailey and Barbato, co-founders of WOW, said in a joint statement: “It’s wonderful to be able to introduce a fierce new group of queens with Drag Race Belgique, and we absolutely love being able to bring untapped talent, new territories and fresh material to screens across the world.

“We’ve always said that the art of drag is a universal language and Drag Race proves that time and again. We can’t wait to see what our Belgian queens bring to our ever-expanding drag family.”