RubyRock, Princess Pictures, Capricornia partner to adapt Justin Somper books

Justin Somper’s book series Vampirateswill be adapted for TV

London-based RubyRock Pictures, Melbourne-based Princess Pictures and Capricornia Content in LA have partnered to option and adapt British author Justin Somper’s book series Vampirates and Pirate Academy for TV.

Vampirates is a six-book adventure series, set in the future when ocean levels have risen and the seas are taken over by pirates and vampires. Pirate Academy is a recently-launched companion series, set in a school where future pirate captains are trained.

RubyRock’s creative director Zoë Rocha, Princess Pictures’ MD Emma Fitzsimons and founder Laura Waters, and Capricornia Content’s founder and MD Chris Loveall will collaborate with Somper to adapt both book series for global audiences.

They are actively seeking a showrunner for the project.

Karolina Kaminska 29-05-2024 ©C21Media
