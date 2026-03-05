RTVE launches Content London’s Global Entertainment Formats Pitch winner

RTVE in Spain has launched a gameshow based on a format created by Thinketers that won Content London’s Global Entertainment Formats Pitch last year, plus a companion video podcast.

Captcha: No soy un robot (I Am Not a Robot) is airing on La 2 and is presented by Rodrigo Vázquez.

The gameshow sees contestants try to prove they are 100% human by facing a series of challenges requiring wit, creativity and mental agility. It is inspired by the online Captcha tests that determine whether a user is human.

The 10×50′ format, which offers a prize of €10,000 (US$11,650), came top at Content London’s Global Entertainment Formats Pitch in December, beating off competition from seven other finalists chosen from over 70 submissions.

“Gameshows are currently experiencing a golden age, marked by the successful return of classic formats and the emergence of numerous new ones. This genre represents a proven and reliable investment,” said Teo Palomo, Thinketers’ head of content, at the time.

Palomo was a finalist in the Global Entertainment Formats Pitch in 2024 with Red Flag. Thinketers produces Spanish photography talent show Cam-on! and science series Whaat!?, both for RTVE.

Judge Claire Prince, head of branded entertainment at EssenceMediacom UK, described the Captcha format as offering “excellent insight around AI, taking that insight and turning the fear into fun. The show clearly works multi-territory and is a truly global, sellable format.”

The format is joined by a video podcast that will premiere on En Play, the new channel on streamer RTVE Play. The podcast will be hosted by Javi de Hoyos and will include interviews with contest guests.