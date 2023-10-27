RTS, YLE, TV5 Monde among latest visitors to eco-focused Audrey’s Shelter

Broadcasters RTS in Switzerland, YLE in Finland and international channel TV5 Monde are among the latest to acquire upcoming French animated children’s series Audrey’s Shelter.

Coproduced by France’s Watch Next and Image-In Atlantique, and Spain’s Peekaboo Animation, Audrey’s Shelter (50×11’) aims to foster ecological awareness in children.

It follows the daily life of a seven-year-old girl living in a sanctuary dedicated to endangered species. Along with her best friend, she continuously discovers new animal species and learns to coexist harmoniously with them. Through their adventures, the series educates and inspires young audiences on the importance of preserving biodiversity.

Educational pay TV channel E-Junior in the UAE has also acquired the series, which is distributed internationally by Kids First and produced for France Télévisions, Canada’s TVOKids, Radio-Canada, TFO and Knowledge, ZDF in Germany and RTVE’s Clan in Spain.

Audrey’s Shelter will premiere in spring 2024. It has received backing from UNESCO, which is inviting primary schools to its headquarters in Paris for the global premiere screening of two episodes from the series.

The show is based on an original idea by Sylvain Huchet and directed by Alexandre Coste.