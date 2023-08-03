Please wait...
RTS, TVNZ and Bigi Channel among latest buyers of Carmen Sandiego series

Animated kids’ series Carmen Sandiego

Broadcasters RTS in Switzerland, New Zealand’s TVNZ and Israel’s Bigi Channel are among the latest networks to acquire animated kids’ series Carmen Sandiego from Canada’s WildBrain.

Edel Music and Entertainment in Germany, and Portugal’s SIC K and Txillo have also acquired seasons one to four (33×30’).

Carmen Sandiego was originally produced for Netflix by HarperCollins Productions and WildBrain’s animation studio in Vancouver.

Launched in 2019, it follows the adventures of Carmen Sandiego – a master thief who uses her skills for good – across a string of international capers. It is based on 1990s series Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego?, which WildBrain also distributes.

Karolina Kaminska 03-08-2023 ©C21Media

