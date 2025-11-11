RTS chief exec Theresa Wise to retire

NEWS BRIEF: Theresa Wise is retiring as CEO of The Royal Television Society after more than a decade running the organisation and the process of appointing a successor is underway.

Wise, who took up the role in 2013 after previously working as senior VP of corporate strategy for ENEA at Disney and as partner in Accenture’s media and entertainment practice, will step down in 2026. “As the RTS approaches its centenary in 2027, I’m excited to see it move into the next chapter of its remarkable journey under new leadership,” said Wise who also worked at Deloitte Consulting, British Satellite Broadcasting and BT.