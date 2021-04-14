RTL takes Globo crime doc On Behalf of God

German broadcast group RTL has acquired On Behalf of God, a documentary series from Brazilian broadcaster Globo about a notorious sexual abuse case.

The six-part series looks at the crimes of a Brazilian faith healer known as John of God, who was found in 2018 to have abused women he had promised to cure.

The docuseries will premiere in Germany on pay network RTL Crime this year. It was made by Camila Appel, a journalist who followed the case up to the healer’s house arrest in March last year.

Globo announced the show’s launch on the international market in March. Head of international sales Angela Colla said: “This series’ strength reinforces the importance of content related to current social issues. The diversity and pain within each of the stories bring inspiration, courage and voice to these women. An impressive production, enhanced by reaching audiences all around the world through important partnerships such as RTL in Germany.”