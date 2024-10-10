RTL, MTV and TV2 scale The Summit in latest deals for Banijay adventure format

RTL in the Netherlands, MTV in Finland and TV2 in Norway have each picked up Banijay Entertainment’s adventure reality format The Summit for local adaptation.

Endemol Shine Nederland, Banijay Finland and Mastiff Norway will produce the series for their respective countries.

Created by Endemol Shine Australia for Nine Network, where the series has so far run for two seasons, The Summit is now being screened in six countries.

A US version, produced by Endemol Shine North America, debuted on CBS last week, while TV4 in Sweden has also picked up the format, to be produced by Jarowskij.

The show sees contestants tackle a series of physical and moral challenges in a race to reach a mountain peak. Carrying backpacks containing a cash prize, they must balance trust and strategy to stay in the game, while working together to reach the top and claim their reward.