Home > News > RTL gets Pretty Small in Germany

RTL gets Pretty Small in Germany

German broadcaster RTL has picked up Dutch miniature building competition format Pretty Small.

Created by ITV Studios Netherlands, Pretty Small tasks miniature model enthusiasts with building tiny worlds within a wide variety of challenges that combine craftsmanship and creativity. The series premiered in the Netherlands on SBS6, which has ordered a second season.

The German adaptation will air on RTL later this year under the title Superklein – Die Miniatur Meisterschaft, produced by Bildergarten Entertainment.

ITV Studios distributes the format internationally.

Karolina Kaminska 30-06-2021 ©C21Media

