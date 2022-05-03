RTL Deutschland, Paramount Global expand pact

NEWS BRIEF: Germany’s RTL Deutschland has extended its long-standing licensing agreement with Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Through the expanded deal, RTL Deutschland has rights to air the German premieres of projects including comedy series Made for Love and drama Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol across RTL+ or RTL Deutschland’s free-to-air channels. Other titles included in the programming package are sci-fi series 4400 and CSI: Vegas. In addition, RTL+ has picked up German streaming rights to previous iterations of the Star Trek franchise including The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise.