Please wait...
Please wait...

RTÉ and BBC comedy-drama adaptation The Walsh Sisters lands at Australia’s Stan

The Walsh Sisters is being produced by Cuba Pictures and Metropolitan Pictures

Australian streaming service Stan has picked up forthcoming comedy-drama series The Walsh Sisters, commissioned by Irish pubcaster RTÉ in association with the BBC, based on the novels by bestselling author Marian Keyes.

The first season of the Walsh Sisters revolves around characters from novels including Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There and features a chaotic, dysfunctional but deeply loveable Dublin family of five sisters, their mother and bemused father.

Heading the cast are Louisa Harland (Derry Girls, Renegade Nell, Love/Hate) and rising talent Caroline Menton (Oddity).

The agreement with Stan was made by London-based distributor Cineflix Rights, which is shopping the series internationally. Chris Bluett, senior VP of sales for Asia Pacific at Cineflix Rights, sealed the deal.

The books are being adapted by Stefanie Preissner (Solpadeine is My Boyfriend, Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope), with Kefi Chadwick (Rivals, Death in Paradise) writing two episodes. The show is directed by Ian Fitzgibbon (Hullraisers, Moone Boy) and the producer is Patrick O’Donoghue (The Tourist, Brooklyn, The Wonder).

Cuba Pictures and Metropolitan Pictures are the production companies behind the project, with backing from Screen Ireland and Cineflix Rights.

The executive producers are Dixie Linder and Nick Marston for Cuba Pictures, David McLoughlin for Metropolitan Pictures, David Crean and Dermot Horan for RTÉ, James Durie and Tom Misselbrook for Cineflix Rights, Stefanie Preissner, Marian Keyes and Tony Baines.

Clive Whittingham 09-05-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

BBC Studios Nordic Productions appoints Mirja Minjares as head of entertainment
International industry on edge after Trump touts 100% tariff threat on films made outside US 
Voight proposes federal incentives, tariffs, streaming-era FIN-SYN return to revive Hollywood 
WBD ANZ picks up shelved David Hasselhoff, Rhys Darby road trip series Hoff Roading
ProSiebenSat.1 axes 430 jobs as part of restructure to focus on core business

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE