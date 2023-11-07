Ross Kemp to front doc about Britain’s links with the Mafia for A+E Networks EMEA

A+E Networks EMEA has commissioned factual series Ross Kemp: Mafia and Britain (working title) for broadcast on the UK’s Sky History channel in 2024.

The 5×60’ project will be produced by London-based indie Honey Bee, Freshwater Films and GroupM Motion Entertainment.

It sees actor and documentarian Kemp investigate Britain’s surprising and deep-rooted links with the Mob, dating as far back as the 1920s.

On his travels across Europe and the Americas, he speaks with those closest to mafia bosses, top organised crime investigators and people who have been affected by their crimes – tracing the complex network of money, drugs and criminals in and out of the UK.

Executive producers are Ed Taylor and Ros Edwards for Honey Bee, with Martin Oxley for GroupM Motion Entertainment and Kemp for Freshwater.

Dan Korn, VP of programming for A+E Networks EMEA, said: “I couldn’t think of anyone more qualified than Ross to expose Britain’s secret links to The Mafia. The series lifts the lid on the UK’s shocking connection to one of the world’s most mysterious and notorious crime families.”