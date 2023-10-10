Rosemond Perdue to head up APAC content sales for TGC Global Entertainment

Former Breakthrough Now! Media founder Rosemond Perdue has been appointed sales agent at LA-based distribution outfit TGC Global Entertainment (TGC GE), to spearhead the company’s push into the Asia Pacific (APAC) market.

Perdue is tasked with promoting TGC GE’s catalogue of formats, documentaries and non-scripted series across Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Mongolia, China, Philippines and Japan.

Priority titles include: US/Japanese format Heavy but Rich, which will be launched globally at Mipcom; karaoke gameshow The Singing Bee; and cooking challenge Fridge Wars.

Perdue is founder of Los Angeles-based Breakthrough Now! Media, which she established in 2019 to bridge the gap between Asian and US content and creators.

She managed a client list that includes major broadcasters, production and animation companies in Japan and Korea, alongside government and non-profit agencies including Korean content agency KOCCA, diplomacy organisation The Korea Foundation and the Embassy of the United States in Seoul.

Prior to launching Breakthrough Now!, Perdue served as VP of business development at international distribution company Small World IFT.

She was also a founding partner of Bungalow 3, an LA-based promo and TV marketing agency.

Phil Gurin, TGC GE founder, said: “With Rosemond’s help and guidance, we’re looking forward to growing our presence across the APAC region, sharing great content with our Asian friends and partners, and building new long-term relationships that will benefit us all.”

In related news, Grace O’Doherty has been promoted to director of development at The Gurin Company responsible for all creative affairs at both The Gurin Company & TGC GE.

Taking on O’Doherty’s former role as executive assistant to Phil Gurin is Tori Purcell, who joins TGC GE from Dick Clark Productions.