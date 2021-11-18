Rose d’Or Awards honour Brenda Blethyn, Omar Sy and Nida Manzoor

Talent from hit series ITV’s Vera, Netflix’s Lupin and Channel 4’s We Are Lady Parts are among those who will be recognised at the Rose d’Or Awards on November 29.

The event, hosted by Sue Perkins, will see Brenda Blethyn receive the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award for her starring role in Vera, ITV’s longest-running female detective series, and her many other defining roles throughout her career.

Blethyn’s other television work includes Outside Edge, Between the Sheets, Chance in a Million, Anne Frank: The Whole Story and Law & Order: SVU .

Her film appearances include A River Runs Through It, Pride & Prejudice, Little Voice, Atonement, Secrets & Lies, Saving Grace and London River.

On receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, Blethyn said: “A very happy 60th birthday to the Rose D’or Awards and thank you so much for this very prestigious award. I’m humbled to walk in the footsteps of previous winners. I’m over the moon!”

Omar Sy will received the Rose d’Or Performance of the Year Award for his role in hit Netflix French-language drama Lupin.

Sy built his reputation in France with his hit TV double act with Fred Testot, Omar et Fred, and his role in The Intouchables, which became the second-highest-grossing French film of all time.

He has also developed a significant international film career, appearing in X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World, Two Is a Family, Chocolat, Inferno and Transformers: The Last Knight.

On receiving the award, Sy said: “I am honoured to receive this award and the recognition that come from you all. Lupin is an extraordinary adventure that travels all around the world, so again I am very touched and grateful. Thank you to La Rose d’Or and the EBU.”

Nida Manzoor will be awarded the Rose d’Or Emerging Talent Award for groundbreaking Channel 4 comedy-drama We Are Lady Parts, which she created, wrote and directed.

Manzoor started her career as a runner at a post-production house while making her first two shorts, Arcade and 7.2, and then moved into series directing with the BBC comedy-drama Enterprice. After her success on that series, she was offered the chance to direct episodes of the BBC’s iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who.

At the same time, she was pitching We Are Lady Parts, which Channel 4 picked up as a six-part series and premiered in May. The show has since been acquired by US streamer Peacock.

On receiving the Emerging Talent Award Manzoor said: “Thank you so much for this award. Making We Are Lady Parts has been a dream come true and to see how warmly the show has been received has meant the world to me. I am totally indebted to my brilliant cast and crew. Thank you to Rose D’or for this honour!”

The Rose d’Or Awards will be streamed on rosedor.com at 19.30 on Monday November 29.

Mark Rowland, chair of the Rose d’Or Awards, said: “Huge congratulations to Brenda, Omar and Nida. The Rose d’Or is all about recognising great talent and each of these awards marks a special achievement for a different stage of an important TV career. The strength and breadth of performance and production skills we’ve seen in the 2021 nominations has been truly outstanding.”

Jean Philip De Tender, EBU deputy director general/director media, said: “These prestigious individual awards are the highlight of the Rose d’Or. [These are] three artists – Omar Sy, Brenda Blethyn and Nida Manzoor – who all reflect the diversity of creative talent in our industry and what it takes to succeed.

“Talent, undoubtedly. Hard work and perseverance, absolutely. Charm, charisma and professionalism. But more than even these, each of these artists has in them an ability to resonate with audiences, to identify with their experiences, to offer something that they recognise and can relate to. This cannot be taught; it can barely be defined. But it embodies the fact that all these talents are both one of us and an aspiration for us. I congratulate them all.”