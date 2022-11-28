Rose d’Or Awards chair Mark Rowland looks ahead to today’s presentation

Today we hear from Rose d’Or Awards chair Mark Rowland about the 2022 ceremony, the 61st edition of the prestigious celebration of the international TV industry taking place later today.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

The 61st edition of the Rose d’Or Awards, Europe’s gold standard for excellence and achievement in programme-making, takes place today as a hybrid virtual ceremony and in-person celebration in London.

Selected from over 750 entries across 12 categories, the shortlist of nominations was voted for by a jury of 100 broadcast executives and leading producers from across the international television industry.

Alex Horne, the award-winning comedian, author and podcaster, will host this year’s Rose d’Or Awards, which will be presented live on the first night of Content London and streamed live.

Rose d’Or Awards chair Mark Rowland spoke to Jonathan Webdale about bringing this year’s proceedings together and the breadth of talent represented.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.