Romania’s Antena TV picks up NTC Medya drama Safir

Safir debuted on ATV

NEWS BRIEF: Romanian broadcaster Antena TV has acquired Turkish drama series Safir.

Produced by NTC Medya, Safir premiered on ATV in Turkey in September and is distributed by ATV Distribution. The plot follows the reunion of a family in Cappadocia after the eldest sons returns from the US. A tragic incident then occurs, leading secrets to unravel and putting the family in danger.

