Roku to stream action sports competition X Games for free in US

Roku has taken the exclusive US streaming rights for X Games Aspen and a soon-to-be-announced X Games event coming next summer.

X Games Aspen will take place from January 23 to January 25 in Aspen, Colorado, with some of the world’s best action sports athletes competing in ski and snowboard events. An additional X Games will be held this summer, with more details set to be announced.

Select X Games events will be available for free on The Roku Channel, while the as-yet-unannounced competition will be available on The Roku Channel’s recently launched Roku Sports Channel.

In addition, Roku has launched an X Games free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel, which will feature programming highlights, clips, interviews and archive content. X Games Zone will launch in the lead up to the live events.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a line-up of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programmes, more than 500 live linear television channels and premium subscription offerings in the US.

It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals.

“This partnership with X Games is the perfect marriage between content and distribution. More than half of The Roku Channel’s monthly FAST audience are between the ages of 18 and 49, and the X Games have built a lifestyle brand that sits right at the intersection of sports and youth culture,” said Joe Franzetta, head of sports, Roku Media.

“We look forward to using the reach of Roku to make these competitions — and the athletes at the heart of it all — accessible to millions of viewers for free.”