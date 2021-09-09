Roku revives Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as festive movie after NBC axe

Roku has confirmed it will revive the recently cancelled musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist with a Christmas-themed movie.

Three months after the show was cancelled by NBC, Roku has commissioned feature-length film Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas for The Roku Channel in the US.

The project will be produced by Lionsgate in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions. It will air exclusively on the US Roku Channel in time for the festive season and will also be available to stream on Roku in Canada and the UK.

In addition, The Roku Channel in the US has acquired the previous two seasons, comprising 25 episodes, of the Emmy-nominated series.

The green light marks the first time Roku has ordered an original film, with production set to begin in Vancouver later this month.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas reunites the original cast and production team, with the storyline picking up where season two left off. Creator Austin Winsberg will write and executive produce, while Richard Shepard, who directed the series pilot, returns to the director’s chair.

The original iteration of the show was cancelled in June after two seasons on NBC. According to reports, Lionsgate shopped the series around in the hope of finding a new home for a third run but a deal never materialised.

The greenlight is further indication that Roku is looking to expand its pipeline of original content, after the company acquired global distribution rights to Quibi’s library in January after the shortform mobile platform shuttered.

More recently, Kevin Hart’s Die Hart comedy series, which was commissioned initially by Quibi, was renewed for a sophomore season by The Roku Channel.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas is executive produced by Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang and Mandy Moore are co-executive producers with Michele Greco serving as producer.