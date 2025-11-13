Please wait...
Roku preps food travel series from NFL, Skydance, Alfred Street and Hyphenate

Eva Longoria

The Roku Channel has commissioned a travel and food series from Skydance Sports, NFL Films, Alfred Street Industries and Eva Longoria’s Hyphenate Media Group.

NFL Hometown Eats (working title) is a three-part series that will follow a “die-hard celebrity fan and an NFL star as they take to the streets of their team’s city, reliving game-day glory, diving into local traditions and devouring its most legendary eats.”

Longoria, who is also an executive producer, will star in the first episode alongside an as-yet unnamed player from the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to Longoria, executive producers include Hyphenate Media Group’s Cris Abrego, Rachelle Mendez and Ian Samplin; Alfred Street Industries’ Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe and Nan Strait; as well as Jesse Sisgold, Jason T Reed, Jon Weinbach and Skydance Sports’ Lauren Gaffney. Olivia LaRoche and Randall Bobbitt are overseeing the series for Roku.

