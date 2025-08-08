Roku goes Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross for second time

AVoD streamer Roku has greenlit a second season of travel series Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross.

According to Roku, the series’ first season, which launched in late July, has become the most-watched unscripted original on the platform within the first two weeks of launch, in terms of unique viewers.

Season one sees the Black-ish actor travel solo through Morocco, Mexico and Spain. In season two, she will journey to new destinations. All episodes will be available for free exclusively on the Roku Channel.

The first season was produced by Ross’ prodco Joy Mill Entertainment, Artists First and Story Syndicate. Ross exec produces with Artists First’s E Brian Dobbins and Anna Chai, while Joy Mill’s head of development Adriana Ambriz co-exec produces with Caroline Soss.

Story Syndicate’s co-founders Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus also exec produce with head of documentary and non-fiction Jon Bardin, head of production and operations Tommy Coriale and head of current Kate Barry.

Brian Tannenbaum, head of Roku Originals, said: “Tracee Ellis Ross has set a new gold standard for unscripted storytelling. Her show didn’t just perform, it soared. The response from our streamers has been overwhelming.”