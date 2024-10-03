Roku, Fifth Season expand int’l distribution partnership

NEWS BRIEF: US streamer Roku has expanded its existing international partnership with film and TV studio Fifth Season to allow the latter to shop more of its originals in Latin America and Canada.

Fifth Season will now shop second seasons of Honest Renovations, Morimoto’s Sushi Master, UFO Cowboys and Reptile Royalty plus Meet Me in Rome, from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, having shopped Roku originals to buyers including Corus in Canada and M6+ in France.