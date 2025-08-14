Roku Channel visits animated preschool series Builder Brothers Dream Factory

The Roku Channel has picked up the rights to exclusively launch animated preschool series Builder Brothers Dream Factory in the US.

Coproduced by Canada’s Sinking Ship Entertainment and Scott Brothers Entertainment, the 40×11’ 3D animated series is inspired by Canadian real estate experts and TV presenters Drew and Jonathan Scott, aka the Property Brothers.

The plot follows animated kid versions of the brothers as they use their imagination and creativity to help friends and solve problems in their neighbourhood.

The show premiered on Corus Entertainment’s Treehouse TV in Canada in 2023 and is available in the UK on ITVX.

Builder Brothers Dream Factory will launch on the Roku Channel in the US on Friday. The series is distributed by Corus Entertainment-owned Nelvana.

Drew and Jonathan Scott said: “Inspired by our own childhood and the values our parents instilled in us, the animated series shares the important life lessons we learned by encouraging children to dream big, think creatively, solve problems, help others and most importantly never give up.”