Roku Channel picks up US rights to Big Blue

Guru Studio produced Big Blue for CBC Kids and Radio-Canada

NEWS BRIEF: AVoD platform The Roku Channel has picked up the US rights to Canadian kids’ series Big Blue, produced by Guru Studio and created by Ghanaian-Canadian Gyimah Gariba.

The project, which follows sibling underwater adventurers Lettie and Lemo and their quirky submarine crew, plus a magical ocean fairy stowaway named Bacon Berry, will launch on The Roku Channel Kids & Family in 2024. The show was commissioned by CBC Kids in Canada and has been licensed to multiple international buyers including Nickelodeon/Nicktoons in the UK, ABC Kids in Australia and Cartoon Network in Africa.

