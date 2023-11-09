Roku Channel grapples with UFC’s 30-year history in three-part docuseries

The Roku Channel has ordered a three-part documentary series commemorating the 30-year anniversary of US-based mixed martial arts promotion the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The project, titled Fight Inc: Inside the UFC, is being produced by the UFC and will give a behind-the-scenes look at pivotal moments in the history of the organisation and the sport itself. It will debut on The Roku Channel in 2024.

In addition to going inside the office of UFC president Dana White, the docuseries will also profile some of the company’s brightest stars, including Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes, Alexander Volkanovski and Sean O’Malley.

Executive producers include White and chief content officer Craig Borsari, in addition to Chris Kartzmark, Mike Pacicco and Tucker Greene. Sean Boyle is overseeing the show for Roku Originals.

The green light comes as The Roku Channel continues to delve further into the sports-adjacent space.

Earlier this year, the AVoD platform commissioned an eight-part docuseries with World Wrestling Entertainment, which was recently combined with the UFC under the new publicly traded entity TKO, focused on wrestler and Hollywood star John Cena.

Roku’s originals slate also includes American football series NFL Draft: The Pick Is In, while the company is also preparing to move into live sports after signing a deal with Formula E all-electric motor racing championship.