Rogue Atlas’s Eli Frankel to lead production, development at Irwin Entertainment

Former Rogue Atlas exec Eli Frankel has joined LA-based production outfit Irwin Entertainment as president of production and development.

Working alongside senior VP of development Dave Kuba, Frankel will oversee the company’s slate of comedy, reality and live entertainment projects.

Frankel is the former owner and operator of Rogue Atlas Productions, where he worked on series and specials such as Revenge Body for Khloe Kardashian (E!), Skin Decision (Netflix), Helter Skelter (Netflix) and CeeLo’s The Good Life (TBS). He has also held senior development and programming roles at Magical Elves and Pilgrim Films & Television, as well as having served as director of alternative series at CBS.

Over the course of his 20-year career, Frankel has also worked on franchises including Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Project Runway and Top Chef.

Irwin Entertainment, led by founder and president John Irwin, is currently in production on 15 comedy specials with comedians including Nikki Glaser, Jeff Foxworthy and others for Amazon, Netflix and HBO. It also produced Bill Burr Presents Immoral Compass for Roku. In December the company announced it was partnering with NBC and Shakira to develop a dance challenge format called Dancing With Myself.