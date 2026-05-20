Rock Oyster Media appoints Twofour founder Charles Wace as chairman

Devon-based indie Rock Oyster Media has appointed Charles Wace, founder of ITV-owned prodco Twofour, as chairman.

Wace will support Rock Oyster’s co-founder and creative director Charlotte Davis and co-founder and MD David Nottage as they and the wider team focus on daytime returning series, funding for talent-led factual series in the travel space and plans for an expansion into entertainment programming.

Wace will also help to shape the digital ambitions of the business as Rock Oyster looks to leverage its experience with brands and develop IP in the social space. It is currently collaborating with former commissioner and brand agency executive Mark Sammon on a project.

The Wace appointment follows other key hires including former Twofour executives Neil Edwards and Caroline Allan as exec producer and head of production respectively, and Chris Williams as series producer/director.

Nottage said: “Charles’ track record speaks for itself – he created a company that started humbly in Devon and grew to be one of the most respected producers internationally. Since selling Twofour, Charles has continued to be trusted adviser in the TV industry, while developing a range of diverse businesses.”

Davis added: “We’ve built Rock Oyster to be a genuinely modern indie – creatively ambitious and commercially agile, with a real track record of delivering returnable series and unlocking innovative funding models.

“At this stage it is all about building on that momentum, and [Wace’s] experience of scaling a business from a regional base to an international player is invaluable. We’re excited to have his perspective and acumen as we continue to grow the company across both broadcast and digital.”