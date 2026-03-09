Please wait...
River Gallo agrees scripted pact with Fox Entertainment Studios

River Gallo

Gregory Alders

NEWS BRIEF: Fox Entertainment Studios (FES) has struck a first-look deal with writer, actor and creator River Gallo who will develop and produce scripted TV projects and feature films with the US-based studio.

The new agreement comes after Gallo created, wrote and starred in Ponyboi, the first feature film produced under FES’s indie film label Tideline. The film, which follows a young intersex sex worker who must run from the mob after a drug deal goes wrong, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024.

