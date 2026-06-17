Rivals to return for third season on Disney+

NEWS BRIEF: Streamer Disney+ has greenlit a third season of raunchy black comedy series Rivals ahead of the conclusion of its second run.

Produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios, the 12-part series is based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s novel series and features an ensemble cast including David Tennant and Aidan Turner in a tale of passion, power and betrayal. Season two, which debuted last month, is being released in two six-episode parts, the second of which will land in November.