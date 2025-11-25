Rivals, Ludwig, Anna Maxwell Martin, Duck Soup take home International Emmys

The UK dominated the International Emmy Awards last night, while shows and talent from Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Qatar, Spain and Türkiye were also among the winners.

Rivals, the drama series made by ITV Studios (ITVS)-owned Happy Prince for Disney+, won best drama series, while BBC One’s Ludwig, from That Mitchell & Webb Company and ITVS-owned Big Talk Studios, won best comedy.

The 53rd edition of the International Emmys, held in New York City, also recognised Dispatches: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza, from Channel 4 and Basement Films in the UK, in the current affairs category.

BBC Two’s Hell Jumper, from Expectation TV in the UK, won best documentary, as companies from the UK took home over a third of the 16 awards

Other winners from the UK included Anna Maxwell Martin, who was awarded best performance by an actress for her role in Until I Kill You, the ITVX drama made by ITVS-owned World Productions.

Meanwhile, Duck Soup Films, the UK prodco that announced it would be ceasing active development and production from January 2026, was awarded best miniseries for Lost Boys & Fairies, the three-part series that aired on the BBC last year.

Spanish Actor Oriol Pla won the Emmy for best performance by an actor for his role in the Yo, adicto (I, Addict), made by Alea Media for Disney+, while the telenovela award went to Deha (The Good & the Bad), made by Ay Yapim in Türkiye for Show TV.

Other winners on the night included Metronome Productions, Banijay and TV2 Denmark for Shaolin Heroes: Denmark in non-scripted entertainment; Gaza: Search for Life, made by Al Jazeera in Qatar, won in the news category; and Netflix and You First’s Spanish documentary It’s All Over: The Kiss that Changed Spanish Football, which won in sports.

La Médiatrice (The Mediator), from KOTV in Canada, was named best shortform series, while NHK in Japan’s Ryuchi Sakamoto: Last Days took home the award in the arts programming category.

In the kids’ categories, Fallen from Night Train Media, Silver Reel, Hero Squared and UMedia won in live action, while Balance Film, MDR and WDR in Germany won in factual and entertainment for Auf Fritzis Spuren – Wie war das so in der DDR? (On Fritzi’s Traces – What Was It Like in the GDR?). Bluey, the massive hit from Ludo Studio in Australia, was named best animation.

Elsewhere, the special Founders Emmy was presented to Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, whose three-decade career has seen her play a key role in bringing shows such as 24, Glee, Grey’s Anatomy, Homeland and This Is Us to screen.

The Directorate Award was presented to João Roberto Marinho, chairman and president of Grupo Globo by TV Globo news anchor William Bonner and Brazilian actress Lilia Cabral.

“In a world that often feels uncertain, television continues to serve as a powerful force for connection across cultures and borders,” said International Academy president and CEO Bruce L Paisner.

“This year’s winners, spanning the globe from Japan and Germany to Australia and Türkiye, reflect the extraordinary diversity of voices and the outstanding programmes and performances that define the very best of global television.”

The gala was attended by television professionals from around the world and hosted by Live with Kelly & Mark co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.