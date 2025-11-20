Rewind Networks’ Hits Now channel to make Indonesian debut on MyRepublic

Asian entertainment company Rewind Networks has partnered with MyRepublic Indonesia to bring more US and UK content to the country via its Hits Now channel.

Hits Now will be available to MyRepublic Indonesia viewers from November 27 and will feature US reality, drama and entertainment content. The channel has rights to the live broadcasts of The 83rd Golden Globes, in January 2026, and the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, in February.

Its line-up also includes reality and talent shows such as American Idol 2026, Survivor, America’s Got Talent, Shark Tank, MasterChef US 2026 and Britain’s Got Talent, alongside dramas including Sandokan, The Guest, The Agency, Matlock, Fire Country and Sheriff Country.

Hits Now made its debut across Asia in February 2023 and sits alongside Hits and Hits Movies in Rewind Networks’ roster of channels available in more than 22 million households in 12 markets.

Rewind Networks has extensive licensing arrangements with Hollywood and international studios such as Banijay, BBC, Fremantle, ITV Studios, Lionsgate, MGM Studios, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Sony Pictures, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros Discovery.