Please wait...
Please wait...

Return of the Mack as ITV orders gameshow format The 1% Club Rollover

Lee Mack will present The 1% Club Rollover

NEWS BRIEF: UK broadcaster ITV has commissioned The 1% Club Rollover, a five-day stripped version of existing format The 1% Club, which will also be presented by Lee Mack (Not Going Out).

Produced by BBC Studios-owned Magnum Media, the game play enables the prize pot that’s not won on one show to rollover to the next day’s show. If all the pots rollover, a cash prize of £500,000 (US$677,000) could be won. The series was commissioned by Sue Murphy, head of factual entertainment, ITV.

C21 reporter 11-07-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Disney and UK's ITV forge 'pioneering' content sharing relationship for streamers
BBC Studios' Weakest Link returns to France with M6
Studio TF1's Flanagan Productions options Korean formats Still Alive, The Penthouse Game
STV Player finds Oz missing persons drama Significant Others
James Harding to examine media trust during MacTaggart Lecture at Edinburgh TV Festival

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE