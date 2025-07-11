Return of the Mack as ITV orders gameshow format The 1% Club Rollover

NEWS BRIEF: UK broadcaster ITV has commissioned The 1% Club Rollover, a five-day stripped version of existing format The 1% Club, which will also be presented by Lee Mack (Not Going Out).

Produced by BBC Studios-owned Magnum Media, the game play enables the prize pot that’s not won on one show to rollover to the next day’s show. If all the pots rollover, a cash prize of £500,000 (US$677,000) could be won. The series was commissioned by Sue Murphy, head of factual entertainment, ITV.