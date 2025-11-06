Research finds S4C contributes more than £150m to Welsh economy

Research conducted by Wavehill and commissioned by S4C has found that the Welsh pubcaster contributed £150.3m (US$196.7m) to the economy in Wales in 2024/25, despite a real-terms decrease in licence fee funding compared to two years ago.

According to the findings, S4C supports more than 2,500 jobs, an increase of more 370 jobs since the last research report in 2022/23.

The research found that, for every £1 of licence fee income, £1.59 was returned to the Welsh economy, while over three out of every four pounds (£82.2m) was spent on businesses with headquarters in Wales or Wales-based freelancers.

Fifty-seven percent of the spend was outside Cardiff, which is five percentage points higher than in 2022/23.

From S4C’s supply chain, 93% of employment impacts and gross value added was retained in Wales, while the broadcaster engaged with 1,190 suppliers and 58 distinct sectors in 2024/25, an increase of 213 suppliers since the last report.

The research comes after S4C launched its new strategy, More Than a TV Channel, which prioritises “working with its partners to make Wales thrive.”

With filming on the second season of format Y Llais (The Voice) set to begin in the coming weeks, the report estimates that the first season contributed £3.3m in gross value added to the Welsh economy and created 72 jobs in Wales.

Geraint Evans, S4C’s CEO, said: “While our focus is on the future with our recently-launched strategy, this impact report is an opportunity to reflect on what we’ve already achieved at S4C.

“These findings show that S4C is already More Than a TV Channel, with the investments made by S4C, and the wider production sector, critical in unlocking and encouraging full potential of Wales’s creative industries.

“There are strong foundations here on which we can build, as we realise our vision of an S4C that expands viewing with its content, transforms to digital-first and collaborates with its partners to make Wales thrive.”

Welsh government minister for culture, Jack Sargeant, said: “This report demonstrates the vital role S4C plays in supporting jobs and economic growth across Wales.

“Growing to support over 2,500 jobs whilst returning £1.59 to the Welsh economy for every £1 of licence fee income shows the real value of investment in Welsh language broadcasting, including Welsh government investment via Creative Wales in facilities such as Aria Studios, and in hit S4C shows like Cleddau, Egin Bach and Hafiach.

“I’m particularly pleased to see spending increasingly reaching communities outside Cardiff, helping to ensure prosperity is spread across the whole of Wales.”