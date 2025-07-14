Report upholds 45 complaints against BBC MasterChef host Gregg Wallace

A report into allegations of inappropriate behaviour against BBC MasterChef host Gregg Wallace has upheld 45 allegations.

Wallace, host of the various UK iterations of Banijay’s MasterChef format, stepped aside from the show after a series of claims about his conduct in November.

A report by an independent law firm into the presenter’s conduct released today says 83 allegations were made against him and 45 have been upheld, mostly related to inappropriate sexual language and humour, but also culturally insensitive and racist comments, one of unwelcome physical contact and three of being in a state of undress.

Wallace, who was diagnosed with autism during the investigation, was permanently fired as MasterChef host last week after BBC News revealed a further 50 people had come forward with allegations against him. Wallace has persistently denied wrongdoing and in advance of the report’s release said it had cleared him of “the most serious and sensational allegations.”

A decision is yet to be made whether an unaired series of MasterChef with Wallace as host will ever been seen on the BBC. Grace Dent has since been parachuted in as co-host of forthcoming series.

Six complaints were raised with Banijay and six with the BBC between 2005 and 2024, but Wallace was allowed to continue hosting MasterChef and other BBC series including Inside The Factory.

Patrick Holland, chief executive of Banijay UK, said: “It is clear that escalation procedures were not as robust as they should have been.

“We are extremely sorry to anyone who has been impacted by this behaviour and felt unable to speak up at the time or that their complaint was not adequately addressed.”

A BBC statement said: “Although the full extent of these issues was not known at the relevant time, opportunities were missed to address this behaviour – both by the production companies running MasterChef and the BBC. We accept more could and should have been done sooner.”

However, Philippa Childs, head of creative industries union Bectu, was scathing in her response to today’s findings.

“The findings of this report make clear that inappropriate behaviour has gone unchecked for far too long. This is a real failure by Banijay to take these issues seriously and act accordingly,” she said.

“The sheer volume of complaints, with 45 upheld, demonstrates the scale of the problem and freelancers’ reluctance to speak up. In what can be a very precarious industry, it is difficult to overstate how vulnerable freelancers feel when experiencing or witnessing poor behaviour, especially by those in positions of power and influence.

“Employers have a duty to stamp out bad behaviour and support their workforces when issues are raised. It is entirely unacceptable that complaints have been raised consistently over the last two decades, and yet only in the last few months has any concrete action been taken.

“Far too often, production companies and broadcasters point to engaging external reporting lines or improved internal procedures as evidence of taking these issues seriously. But it is clear these measures are wholly insufficient, and it is noteworthy that in their statement today, Banijay has not committed to supporting the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority – an industry-wide, independent and credible body that also has government backing.

“Misogyny, intimidation, ageism and sexual harassment should have no place in modern workplaces. Yet they continue to plague our creative industries, propped up by inadequate reporting mechanisms, a lack of accountability and an industry that enables extreme power dynamics and ‘untouchable’ talent.”