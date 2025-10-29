Renewed deal gives Sky New Zealand exclusive multiplatform rights to Olympics

Sky New Zealand has secured the exclusive broadcast rights to the Olympic Games in the country after renewing its agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The rights deal includes the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, through to the Brisbane games in 2032.

Sky will deliver Olympics coverage across all platforms, including Sky Sport, streaming app Sky Sport Now, Sky Open and newly acquired free-to-air platforms Three and ThreeNow.

“The recent acquisition of Three and ThreeNow was a game-changer in securing these rights. It significantly strengthened our free-to-air offering, meaning we can reach more New Zealanders than ever before, across more platforms, with more choice. Delivering events of this scale and complexity is what Sky does best,” said Sky NZ CEO Sophie Moloney.

Sky has been bolstering its sports investment, last week launching 4K ultra high definition (UHD) sports coverage for subscribers on the new Sky Box and Pod and Sky Sport Now.

Coverage in 4K UHD starts in time for The Ashes cricket series on November 21 and ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in January.