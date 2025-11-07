Renewal shows Hulu’s confidence in Reasonable Doubt

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned streamer Hulu has renewed legal drama Reasonable Doubt for a fourth season.

The series, which stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as a corporate defence lawyer, is produced by the Onyx Collective and 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios. The renewal comes one week before the S3 finale streams. Reasonable Doubt was created by Raamla Mohamed (Scandal) and is loosely based on the experiences of celebrity attorney Shawn Holley.