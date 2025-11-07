Please wait...
Please wait...

Renewal shows Hulu’s confidence in Reasonable Doubt

Reasonable Doubt

NEWS BRIEF: Disney-owned streamer Hulu has renewed legal drama Reasonable Doubt for a fourth season.

The series, which stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as a corporate defence lawyer, is produced by the Onyx Collective and 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios. The renewal comes one week before the S3 finale streams. Reasonable Doubt was created by Raamla Mohamed (Scandal) and is loosely based on the experiences of celebrity attorney Shawn Holley.

C21 reporter 07-11-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Australian government to impose content quotas on streaming services
Narrative Entertainment to shutter Pop linear channels and app next month
Netflix alum Justin Rutsky named SVP content acquisition and licensing at Paramount
Former Spotify exec Karin Bäckmark to head Sweden's Brand New Television
Rainmaker Films strikes strategic partnership with In The Black Network

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE