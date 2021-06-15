Remarkable pair board Rollercoaster

James Fox and Dom Waugh, creators of music format All Together Now and Richard Osman’s House of Games, are launching a new production company backed by ITV Studios.

Fox and Waugh are teaming to launch UK-based Rollercoaster Television, a new entertainment label to create and produce new formats for the UK and global markets.

Currently heading up the entertainment division of Remarkable as MD and director of content respectively, Fox and Waugh have been responsible for creating and producing formats including All Together Now, which launched in 2018 and has now sold to more than 20 countries globally, Pointless and The Wall.

The pair are currently delivering Remarkable’s Starstuck for ITV, a primetime entertainment series which sees ordinary members of the public team up to transform into the world’s biggest music icons.

The pair said: “From the joy of Saturday night entertainment like All Together Now and Starstruck, the fun of daytime quizzes like House of Games and Pointless to the exhilaration of big money gameshows like The Million Pound Drop and The Wall, we’ve had an amazing 10 years and more with the brilliant team at Remarkable.

“But now feels like the time for the next adventure and the chance to build a new slate of shows for the UK and beyond. We’re thrilled to be joining Julian and the team at ITV Studios and can’t wait to get started later in the year.”

Julian Bellamy, MD, ITV Studios, added: “James and Dom are really exciting entertainment producers who have developed and overseen a raft of successful hit shows. We’re delighted they’ve chosen to partner with ITV Studios for their next venture and look forward to welcoming them to the group.”

Fox started his career in BBC Entertainment working in development and production across a range of shows including Strictly Come Dancing. After a stint at Fever Media, he moved to Los Angeles to join BBC Worldwide Productions as creative director where he secured a number of commissions. On returning to the UK in 2010, Fox worked as executive and series producer for Initial, Twofour and RDF before joining Remarkable.

Waugh has developed and executive produced entertainment and factual entertainment formats over his 10 years at Remarkable, including shows such as Pointless, Ejector Seat, The Bank Job, Secret Eaters and The Million Pound Drop. Previously he worked as a freelance producer/director for a variety of companies, producing and developing a wide range of programming including Soccer Aid, Fear Factor, 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Convention Crasher and International King of Sports.

International distribution for Rollercoaster Television will be handled by ITV Studios.