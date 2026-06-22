Reesee to take Kedoo’s Booba franchise into China

NEWS BRIEF: Guangdong-headquartered children’s distributor Reesee Entertainment has secured the sales rights in China to animated series Booba.

The partnership will see Reesee represent all five seasons of Booba (130×4’/7’) plus spin-offs Booba’s Adventures (26×7’) and Booba Food Puzzle (26×3’). Produced by 3D Sparrow and distributed globally by Kedoo Kids, Booba is a fuzzy creature who embarks on exciting adventures with his chaotic crew of friends. The series airs in more than 45 countries worldwide.