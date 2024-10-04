RedBird IMI invests in sports content company A-Frame Productions

RedBird IMI, the New York-headquartered media investment firm led by Jeff Zucker, has partnered with sports content company A-Frame Productions.

A-Frame was founded by Emmy winning filmmaker, director, cinematographer and executive producer Pat Dimon.

His work includes more than a decade at HBO Sports and projects including golf docuseries Full Swing for Netflix and motor racing docuseries 100 Days to Indy for The CW.

Dimon will continue to lead A-Frame Productions, which will be supported by RedBird IMI’s Bright North Studios. The partnership will allow A-Frame to collaborate across RedBird IMI’s portfolio with partners such as All3Media and EverWonder Studio.

A-Frame is currently working on multiple new projects with sports organisations and athletes, which will be announced in the coming months.

Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI, said: “Pat is a confidant and storyteller to the most famous athletes in the world. We are thrilled to have him as a partner and look forward to the incredible content A-Frame will continue to produce with support from our portfolio.”