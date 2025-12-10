Red Planet Pictures hires Mammoth Screen’s Tom Leggett as creative director

Death in Paradise producer Red Planet Pictures has appointed Tom Leggett to the newly created role of creative director.

Officially joining in February 2026, and working with Red Planet co-CEO Belinda Campbell, Leggett will spearhead the creation and delivery of new, returnable and limited series for UK and international audiences.

He will also oversee the company’s development team and its existing slate, which also includes long-running BBC/France TV copro Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise.

Leggett joins Red Planet Pictures from Mammoth Screen where he has been an executive producer across projects including spy thriller Betrayal (ITV), Grime Kids (BBC) and the forthcoming climate change thriller The Rapture (BBC). He also developed ITV thriller Code of Silence, starring Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Prior to joining Mammoth Screen in 2018, Leggett was development producer at House Productions where he worked with James Graham on Brexit: The Uncivil War and at Playground Entertainment where he developed the TV adaptation of Chimerica with playwright Lucy Kirkwood.

Leggett started his career in the British independent feature film industry, working at Film4 and Element Pictures.

Red Planet Pictures, founded 20 years ago, is part of Fremantle-owned Asacha Media Group. Among its forthcoming projects is the TV adaptation of Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall’s debut novel, Death at the White Hart, for ITV with Chibnall’s Imaginary Friends Productions.

Campbell, who serves as Red Planet co-CEO alongside Alex Jones, said: “Tom brings an extraordinary track record to Red Planet Pictures and, as our creative director, will be central to shaping and expanding our future slate.

“With his exceptional taste and unrivalled expertise, I’m excited to work alongside him to deliver fresh, dynamic and character-led original dramas to audiences worldwide.”