Red Arrow’s Left/Right bolsters exec team, ups Anneka Jones to chief content officer

Red Arrow Studios-backed US prodco Left/Right has promoted Anneka Jones to chief content officer and hired Esther Dere as an executive producer.

Jones, who was previously executive VP of development and current production, will continue to oversee development and production at the New York-based outfit, in addition to spearheading its talent recruitment efforts and working with co-founders and co-presidents Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver.

Jones has been with the company since it was founded in 2005 and has had a hand in “virtually every pilot or series the company has produced” over the past 17 years, said Left/Right. The company’s credits include The Circus for Showtime, Framing Britney Spears for FX and Hulu and multiple episodes of PBS’s Frontline.

Veteran unscripted producer Dere’s credits include historical docs, music biographies and lifestyle series for the networks and streamers including Netflix, A&E, ABC and CNBC. Most recently she produced the feature-length documentary Universe about jazz great Miles Davis’s protégé Wallace Roney.

Elsewhere, Left/Right has upped Michael Mezaros to executive VP of post-production. He will continue to oversee the company’s post-production team and facility, as well as its technical operations.

Mezaros will also continue to play a key role as an executive producer within Left/Right’s feature documentary unit. His most recent creative projects include a pair of films commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks for History.