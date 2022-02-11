Red Arrow Studios Int’l alum Shirley Bowers resurfaces at Fremantle US

Shirley Bowers has been appointed senior VP of distribution at the US arm of European production and distribution group Fremantle, following her recent exit from Red Arrow Studios International.

Bowers takes up the position at Fremantle US reporting to Lisa Honig, senior exec VP of distribution at North America.

Based in LA, Bowers will focus on sales of Fremantle’s slate of programming, including both scripted and non-scripted content, across all media platforms.

She will also work closely with Honig and Fremantle’s external partner De Maio Entertainment as they look to expand Fremantle’s business in the US.

Before departing Red Arrow Studios International, Bowers held the position of VP Sales and Acquisitions, North America, UK/Ireland & Oceania for more than five years. Prior to that she held the position of director of global sales at both Fox and National Geographic Channel.

Honig said: “Shirley has a wealth of experience in sales and production financing across all genres. She will be integral to our success in the US as we expand our co-production pipeline and continue to build our US operations. I look forward to working with her.”

Bowers added: “With an impressive catalogue of global hits and an ambitious slate of scripted projects, I could not be more thrilled to join the top-flight team at Fremantle International. I look forward to working with Lisa and De Maio Entertainment to bring even more exceptional programming to US audiences.”