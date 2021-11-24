Please wait...
Red Arrow Studios applies for My New Mystery Job

Tim Gerhartz

NEWS BRIEF: German distributor Red Arrow Studios International has picked up the international rights to social experiment format My New Mystery Job.

Created by Stepping Stone Productions for NPO3 in The Netherlands, the series sees participants sign up for a new job without knowing what it is. Tim Gerhartz, president and MD at Red Arrow Studios International, said: “At Red Arrow we are well known for our thought-provoking, commercially successful social experiment formats and this is a show that captures the zeitgeist perfectly.”

C21 Reporters
24-11-2021

